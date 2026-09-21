CBI arrests 3 including 2 Agri officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested three persons including two Government officials in a bribery case.

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A CBI spokesman said that the accused include Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) and Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) of Agriculture Department, Government of J&K and a private person.

"The CBI registered the instant case on 19.09.2026 against the accused on allegations that accused Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) of Agriculture Department, Govt. of J&K demanded a bribe of Rs.35,000 from the complainant for releasing his subsidy under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) scheme," he said.

The accused SDAO had asked the complainant to handover the bribe either to AEA or to a private person.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Agricultural Extension Assistant (AEA) and the private person red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant.

"Later, the third accused Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer was also arrested from his residence. Further Investigation in the case is continuing."