CBI arrests 3 for duping Rs 2.07 crore from retired govt employee in 'digital arrest' fraud

NEW DELHI, July 3: Three men who were allegedly involved in conning a Jalandhar-based retired government employee and taking Rs 2.07 crore from him in a "digital arrest" scam have been arrested by the CBI, officials said Friday.

The agency arrested Bibekananda Dixit and Jayant Kumar Acharya from Balasore, Odisha and Kanhaiya Lal from Nagaur, Rajasthan, following searches at their premises on June 30, they said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on 30.06.2026 at seven locations across Odisha and Rajasthan in connection with the digital arrest scam. Three accused have been arrested in the case," the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI registered the case on March 25 at the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"The investigation revealed that the defrauded funds were routed into a bank account opened in the name of a trust. Two accused have been arrested from Balasore, Odisha, while the third accused was apprehended from Nagaur, Rajasthan.

"They were actively involved in layering and transferring the proceeds of crime from the victim through multiple accounts," the spokesperson said. (PTI)