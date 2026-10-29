CBC organizes vigilance awareness workshop for employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: A one-day workshop on vigilance awareness for employees of CBC and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) was held here today.

The workshop was organized on the theme "Probity for Prosperity", emphasizing the importance of integrity, transparency and accountability in public administration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Director, CBC/PIB Jammu, Neha Jalali highlighted the importance of honesty, transparency and accountability in the discharge of official duties.

She stressed that integrity and ethical conduct must be reflected in day-to-day official dealings and that public servants should perform their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty, fairness and commitment to public service.

Deputy Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kamal Sangra raised awareness about various aspects of corruption, its adverse impact on public administration and the importance of vigilance in preventing corrupt practices.

He also explained the circumstances and considerations that led to the introduction of the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resolution, which provides a mechanism for reporting allegations of corruption and protecting the identity of persons making such disclosures, subject to the prescribed procedure.

The participants were briefed on the scope and applicability of the resolution, including the distinction between its applicability to Central Government employees and its non-applicability to State Government employees under the framework discussed.

Senior Accounts Officer CBC, Rajesh Malik; Administrative Officer, O P Maurya; Media and Communication Officer PIB, Muzafar Wani and other employees of CBC and PIB Jammu attended the workshop.