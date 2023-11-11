CB presents charge-sheet in fake PRC case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu has produced a 158-page charge-sheet in the court of law against two siblings, one of them dead, for hatching a criminal conspiracy to obtain a fake PRC to use it for availing the rehabilitation package of Rs 4.5 lakh.

A Crime Branch spokesperson said that Mohinder Pal and Ajit Pal Singh (deceased), both sons of Pira Lal alias Piara Singh of Korotana Kalan, Tehsil RS Pura (Now Suchetgarh) at present Magarpur, Tehsil Mustafabad, District Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, were booked in case FIR number 06/2020 under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B of the RPC registered at Police Station Crime Branch Jammu.

He said the accused allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to manage a fake PRC to use it as a genuine one in the office of Provincial Rehabilitation Office Jammu to avail rehabilitation package/compensation of an amount of Rs 4, 49, 692 as PoJK Refugee.

According to him, the case stems its origin to a written complaint lodged by one Gurnam Singh son of Gian Singh of Nai Basti, Korotana Khurd, Tehsil Suchetgarh, RS Pura, Jammu, wherein he alleged that the accused is a displaced person of Jalbhi, Tehsil Bhimber, District Mirpur and he manipulated the permanent resident certificate in his favour by producing the fraudulent documents.

After obtaining the PRC, the accused connived with the concerned revenue authorities and got the original file and record destroyed to hush up the fraud and later produced the PRC as genuine before the concerned authorities to claim one time settlement relief as PoJK refugee, said the Crime Branch spokesperson.

He said on receipt of a complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated and during probe, the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a formal case for in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, the CB spokesperson said that relevant record was seized, statements of the witnesses recorded, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered and offences against the accused were established, leading to presentation of a charge-sheet in the court of law for the judicial determination.