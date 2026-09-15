CB files chargesheet in Rs 16.5 lakh land fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch (CB) Jammu has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Special Municipal Mobile Magistrate, Jammu against Rahul Dasgotra and Sneha Verma in an alleged fraudulent land transaction involving Rs 16.50 lakh.

The chargesheet has been filed in FIR Number 21/2025 registered under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC at Police Station Crime Branch EOW Jammu. The case was registered on a complaint by Dr Anjan Bhola, who alleged that Rahul Dasgotra represented himself as the owner of land at Village Patyari (Bhatyari), Bishnah, and induced him to enter into an agreement for purchase of one kanal of land for Rs 16.50 lakh.

Advertisement

During investigation, the EOW seized and examined the notarized sale deed agreement, besides relevant bank and revenue records. Investigation revealed that Dr Bhola had transferred Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh in two installments into a Canara Bank account maintained in the name of Om Sai Construction, owned by Sneha Verma, wife of Rahul Dasgotra.

Verification of revenue records from the Tehsildar Bishnah, revealed that Khasra Number 1152 min, cited for the land transaction, did not exist in Village Patyari (Bhatyari).

The investigation, led by Deputy SP Goldy Sharma, found sufficient evidence against both accused, following which the chargesheet was filed for judicial determination.