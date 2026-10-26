CB files chargesheet in multi crore fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against a Budgam resident in an alleged Rs 2-crore investment fraud case, in which the accused allegedly promised investors monthly returns of 10 per cent, the agency said today.

The chargesheet in FIR No. 07/2025 under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed before the Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, against Junaid Ul Islam, son of Nazir Ahmad Baba, a resident of Alamdar Colony, Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam.

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According to the agency, the case originated from a written complaint alleging that the accused approached the complainants while claiming to work as an investor with Amazon, an e-commerce company, in Bengaluru.

He allegedly persuaded them to invest money by promising a monthly return of 10 per cent.

The complainants alleged that they paid him approximately Rs 2 crore. However, after receiving the money, the accused allegedly left for Bengaluru and became uncontactable, prompting the complainants to approach the investigation agency.

During the investigation, funds amounting to crores of rupees were traced to bank accounts maintained or operated by the accused, the EOW said.

However, the accused allegedly failed to establish any genuine investment activity or satisfactorily account for the money received.

The investigation further revealed that agreements had been executed and cheques issued towards repayment, but the payments remained outstanding or the cheques were dishonoured due to insufficient funds, according to the agency.

The EOW said the evidence collected during the investigation established that the complainants had been induced to part with their money through deceptive assurances of high returns, causing them financial loss.

The agency concluded the investigation as proved and submitted the chargesheet before the court for judicial determination.

The accused was arrested in Bengaluru by a special EOW Kashmir team on August 23, 2026, and is currently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

His bail application has been rejected by the City Judge, Srinagar, the agency said.