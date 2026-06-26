CB files chargesheet in fake certificate case involving SWD employee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch today filed a chargesheet against two accused in a case involving the alleged use of a forged school leaving certificate to secure a government job in the Social Welfare Department (SWD) in Ramban district.

According to officials, the case was registered on the basis of a written complaint lodged by Khursheed Ahmed Naik, son of Mohd. Sadiq Naik, a resident of Sarachi in Tehsil Khari, District Ramban.

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Acting on the complaint, Crime Branch EOW Jammu registered FIR No. 33/2025 under sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC.

During the investigation, it was established that the accused had allegedly prepared and used a forged school leaving certificate to obtain a government job in the Social Welfare Department, Khari, in the year 2016.

The fraudulent act reportedly resulted in wrongful gain to the accused and caused a significant loss to the state exchequer.

Investigators gathered sufficient evidence indicating the preparation and use of the fake certificate for securing employment through fraudulent means.

Following the completion of the investigation, the Investigating Officer, Inspector Meenu Sharma of Crime Branch EOW Jammu, presented the chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban, against two accused identified as Ghulam Nabi Naik, son of Abdul Aziz Naik and Shakeela Bano, daughter of Ghulam Hassan Naik, both residents of Khari, Ramban.

The investigation further revealed that Ghulam Nabi Naik, who is the father-in-law of Shakeela Bano, allegedly assisted in the preparation and use of the forged school leaving certificate, which was subsequently used to secure employment in the Social Welfare Department.