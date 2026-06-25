CB files charge-sheet in tractor loan fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch (CB) Jammu today filed a charge-sheet against Umesh Kumar of Janipur, Jammu, in a tractor loan fraud case involving Rs 7.08 lakh.

The charge-sheet was presented before the Electricity Court, Jammu. The case stemmed from a complaint by the State Bank of India's Agriculture Development Branch, Paloura, alleging that the accused had fraudulently secured a Tatkal Tractor Loan in 2019 by submitting forged revenue documents for the purchase of a Swaraj 855 tractor.

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Investigations revealed that the loan amount was disbursed to the dealer and the tractor was delivered to the accused. However, he neither repaid the loan nor could the financed vehicle be traced thereafter.

The probe, conducted by Deputy SP Anam Zahoor Manhas and later continued by Deputy SP Javeed Iqbal Tabassum, established that the land documents submitted for obtaining the loan were forged. Forensic examination of handwriting and signatures corroborated the findings.

Crime Branch said no evidence of criminal conspiracy or dishonest intent was found against the concerned bank official, leading to the dropping of allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. The accused has been charge-sheeted for obtaining the loan through forged documents and concealing the financed tractor.