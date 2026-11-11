CB files challan in bank loan fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu has filed a charge-sheet before the Munsiff Court Samba against Rahul Sudan, son of Late Vijay Sudan, resident of Dhyansar, Bari Brahmana, Samba in case FIR No. 27/2022 U/S 420, 465,467, 468, 471 RPC registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu.

The case involves systematic fraud, forgery and cheating concerning a vehicular term loan obtained through deceptive practices. The investigation was originated on a written complaint lodged by Nikhil Singh Jamwal, the Branch Manager of Canara Bank, Bari-Brahmana, Samba. The total financial amount involved in the case centers on a term loan of Rs 7.92 lakh sanctioned to the accused on June 14, 2016, for the purchase of a Honda City car (Registration No. JK21C-5636), with an outstanding amount of Rs. 5,64,201 subsequently recorded during the investigation.

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Investigation conducted by Inspector Meenu Sharma revealed that the primary accused, Rahul Sudan, fraudulently managed and submitted a fake and forged No Due Certificate (NDC) to the ARTO Office, Samba. This illicit document enabled the unauthorized transfer of the hypothecated vehicle to a third party without clearing the bank’s active financial liabilities or securing a legitimate bank NOC. During investigation it came to fore that the accused is a habitual offender with prior similar fraud cases registered against him.

The Crime Branch established offenses under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 RPC against the accused. Accordingly, the final charge-sheet has been produced before the Ld. Munsiff Court Samba against Rahul Sudan for judicial determination and trial.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has urged the public to remain cautious against property-related financial frauds and report such incidents to the Crime Branch Jammu, via email at sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or by calling 0191-2578901.