CB Chargesheets consultant in Rs 37.94 lakh visa fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has filed a charge-sheet against a consultant here for his alleged role in duping several individuals of Rs 37.94 lakh on the promise of arranging work visas, particularly in Canada.

Officials said the chargesheet was presented against Lalit Sharma, proprietor of M/s Kalika Education Consultant and M/s Knight Rider Consultant, before the Court of Special Municipal Court Jammu in FIR number 02/2025 under section 420 of the IPC.

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They said the case was registered on the basis of complaints alleging that Sharma had collected money from several individuals on the promise of arranging work visas, particularly in Canada, but neither provided the promised visas nor returned the money.

During investigation, the Crime Branch recorded statements of complainants and witnesses and examined bank records and other documents, officials said. The investigation established that Rs 37.94 lakh had been received from the complainants through bank transactions and cash payments, they said.

Based on the evidence collected, the offence under section 420 IPC was found established and the charge-sheet was presented before the court for judicial determination, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Crime Branch has advised people to exercise caution while dealing with visa and immigration consultants, verify the credentials and registration of agencies, insist on proper agreements and receipts, and independently verify visa and job offers through official channels.