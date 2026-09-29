CB can’t compel documents under Sec 91 CrPC during prelim verification: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed criminal proceedings against a road contractor, holding that the Crime Branch cannot invoke Section 91 CrPC to compel a proposed accused to produce documents during a preliminary verification when no formal investigation or inquiry under the Code is underway.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, while allowing a petition filed by Jaydeep Singh Jadeja, Director of M/s Ashpura Road Lines, quashed the complaint titled Crime Branch Versus Jaydeep Singh Jadeja under Section 175 IPC as well as the February 27, 2024 order by which the trial court had issued process against him.

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The case arose from a complaint lodged by Mohd. Shafiq Sohil alleging that Jadeja had duped him of Rs 40 lakh in connection with a sub-contract relating to EPC-mode construction of a stretch of National Highway-1, now NH-44, from kilometre 172 to 182 in Jammu and Kashmir.

During preliminary verification of the complaint, the Crime Branch sought certain records and information from the petitioner and subsequently issued notices under Section 91 CrPC. It was alleged that he failed to furnish the requisite records and cooperate with the agency, following which a complaint under Section 175 IPC was instituted.

The petitioner challenged the proceedings, contending that Section 91 CrPC could not be invoked because the Crime Branch was merely conducting a preliminary verification and no investigation or inquiry contemplated under the Code had commenced.

The High Court noted that the Government counsel had acknowledged that no formal investigation or inquiry under the CrPC was underway and that the Crime Branch was only conducting a preliminary verification to determine whether registration of an FIR was warranted.

Referring to the scope of Section 91 CrPC, the court held that the provision permits production of documents only where such production is necessary or desirable for an investigation, inquiry, trial or other proceeding under the Code.

The court further observed that the object of preliminary verification is confined to determining whether the allegations disclose commission of a cognizable offence and cannot assume the character of an investigation into the truthfulness of the allegations.

Justice Oswal held that during such preliminary verification, the Enquiry Officer cannot compel the proposed accused to share documents or information. The High Court also found that the trial court had issued process against the petitioner in a mechanical manner and held that once recourse to Section 91 CrPC itself was impermissible, a complaint under Section 175 IPC for alleged non-compliance could not be maintained.

Holding that continuation of the proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law, the court quashed the complaint and the summoning order. It, however, clarified that the Enquiry Officer would remain at liberty to proceed with the original complaint in accordance with law.