Caught on CCTV: 2 Injured As Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Shop in Sonamarg
Two people were injured after a speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside shop in Sonamarg. According to officials, the vehicle veered off the road before ramming into the shop, leaving two persons injured in the...
Two people were injured after a speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside shop in Sonamarg. According to officials, the vehicle veered off the road before ramming into the shop, leaving two persons injured in the impact. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
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