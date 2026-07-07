CAT’s directive to Govt in Sunil Singh Jasrotia suspension case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench, has expressed concern over the prolonged suspension of a police officer without commencement of the departmental inquiry, while granting the Union Territory Government a final opportunity of two weeks to file its reply and take concrete steps to proceed with the disciplinary proceedings.

The direction came during the hearing of an application filed by Sunil Singh Jasrotia against the Home Department, in which the applicant challenged the continuation of his suspension despite the issuance of a chargesheet several months ago.

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Appearing for the applicant, Advocate Arun Pratap Singh submitted that although the Memorandum, Articles of Charge and Statement of Imputations had been served upon his client on January 27, 2026, the respondents had failed to initiate the inquiry till date, even though the applicant had remained under suspension since November 13, 2025.

It was argued that such an inordinate delay in conducting the inquiry was contrary to the legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Ajay Kumar Choudhary Versus Union of India and Prem Nath Bali Versus Registrar, High Court of Delhi, wherein the Apex Court had emphasized that disciplinary proceedings should be concluded within a reasonable period and that prolonged suspension without progress in the inquiry cannot be permitted.

The applicant also informed the Tribunal that despite an earlier direction passed by the CAT on June 17, 2026, the enhanced rate of subsistence allowance had still not been released by the authorities.

Responding to the submissions, Additional Advocate General Rajesh Thappa informed the Tribunal that the Government had initially appointed IPS officer Bhim Sen Tuti as the Inquiry Officer to conduct the departmental proceedings against the applicant. However, he declined to undertake the inquiry for personal reasons.

The Tribunal was further informed that Vivek Gupta, Inspector General of Police, was subsequently appointed as the Inquiry Officer, but he too declined to conduct the inquiry.

Taking note of the submissions, the Tribunal granted the respondents two weeks' time as a last and final opportunity to file their reply, making it clear that if the response is not filed within the stipulated period, appropriate orders in accordance with law would be passed on the next date of hearing.

The Bench also directed the respondents to take immediate steps for releasing the enhanced rate of subsistence allowance to the applicant in accordance with Regulation 108-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.