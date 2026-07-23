Catherine Zeta-Jones to lead thriller series 'Kill Jackie'

LOS ANGELES, July 23: Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to headline "Kill Jackie", a thriller series based on Aidan Truhen's novel "The Price You Pay".

The series, which will make its debut on American streamer AMC+ later this year, will see Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price, a former international cocaine dealer who has spent two decades living anonymously as a wealthy art dealer.

Her quiet life is upended when she discovers that a group of elite assassins known as "The Seven Demons" has been hired to kill her, reported Deadline.

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Also starring Daniel Ings, known for "The Gentlemen", the series is a gender-swapped adaptation of Truhen's novel, whose protagonist is Jack Price.

The show is created by Tom Butterworth and Conor Keane, and directed by Damon Thomas, whose credits include "Killing Eve".

Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios, praised Zeta-Jones' performance in the series.

"Catherine Zeta-Jones commands the screen with a magnetic leading performance, and we're thrilled to be working with her and the entire producing team to bring this daring, dark, comedic thriller to U.S. audiences," McDermott said in a statement.

Outside the US, "Kill Jackie" will stream on Prime Video in several European territories and Canada, while Fremantle is handling international sales. The series is co-produced by Steel Springs Pictures. (PTI)