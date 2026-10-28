CAT upholds transfer of Asstt Registrars from Srinagar to Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar upheld the transfer of Assistant Registrars in J&K Cooperative Societies from Srinagar to Jammu division citing tjat the competent authorities have to address operational deficiencies in Jammu Division.

The five aggrieved applicants holding the post of Assistant Registrars in J&K Cooperative Societies have approached the CAT seeking quashing of Government order No. 27-JK (Coop) of 2026 dated 01.10.2026 to the extent it transfers them from Kashmir Division to Jammu Division.

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The bench of M S Latief while disposing of their plea said the applicant except Shahzada Amiq Hussain, have no merit in their case, as the Administrative Department/competent authority has to address the pressing operational deficiencies in Jammu Division. "Therefore, there appears no sufficient ground to interfere in the administrative matter as regards the postings of these applicants", reads the order.

The bench with regard to applicant-Hussain directed the authorities to consider his case keeping in view his retirement in near future strictly in terms of the observation made by the court and pass appropriate orders within a period of two weeks positively. "Any delay in passing of the order within the stipulated period shall be attributable to the respondents", the bench clarified.

The Government counsel Syed Musaib while opposing the plea informed the court that in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative (Gazetted) Service rules notified via SRO-663 dated 25.10.2019, the post of Assistant Registrar/Equivalents (Level-6F) is explicitly and unambiguously classified as a UT Cadre post, and as the applicants are currently occupying, discharging the duties of, and drawing charge allowances for a UT Cadre post, they carry a UT-wide transfer liability and can be legitimately posted anywhere within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to meet departmental exigencies.

"The applicants have already provided prolonged and uninterrupted tenures in Kashmir Division, far exceeding the normal tenure limits prescribed under the Transfer Policy, where the period of duty of the applicants ranges from 3 years to 8 years. Therefore, retaining officers in a single division for such protracted periods severely compromises administrative efficiency, justifying their immediate rotational transfer", the counsel argued.

The court has been apprised that the transfer order under challenge has been issued strictly in the interest of administration and functional requirements, is completely devoid of any mala fide, and fully complies with SRO-663, which unequivocally creates a UT-wide transfer liability for the applicants. The response as regards the availability of vacancies is also placed stating that there are currently 55 vacancies in Kashmir Division and 39 vacancies in Jammu Division.

Having regard to the submissions made by both the counsel, the Tribunal viewed that the case of applicant-Shahzada Amiq Hussain, warrants consideration by the respondents/competent authority having regard to the fact that he is due to superannuate within a year and would be required to prepare his pension papers.