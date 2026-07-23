CAT Srinagar Issues Bailable Warrants Against IUST Vice Chancellor, Registrar

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The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Srinagar has issued bailable warrants of Rs 50,000 each against the Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and its Registrar for defying the court orders. The Tribunal observed that despite its earlier directions requiring both officers— VC, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and Registrar, Shamim Ahmad Shah to remain present through virtual mode and file a compliance report, they failed to do so. Instead, they moved applications seeking exemption from appearance, citing their engagement in university selection committee meetings throughout the week. Rejecting the plea, the bench held that the exemption application was not filed in accordance with the CAT Rules of Practice, 1993, and was unsupported by cogent material establishing the inability of the officials to join the proceedings virtually. Emphasising the importance of compliance with judicial orders, the Tribunal remarked that contempt of court “strikes at the very soul of justice” and undermines public confidence in the judicial system. “It goes beyond mere defiance of court’s authority but also denotes a profound challenge to the principles that underpin the rule of law. At its core, it is a profound disavowal of respect and adherence to the judicial process, posing a concerning threat to the integrity of the judicial system,” the Tribunal observed.