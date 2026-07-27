CAT nod for selection process of Lecturers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) gave its nod to the Public Services Commission (PSC) to go ahead with the selection process of lecturers in the education department.

The PSC issued Notification No.07-PSC (DR-P) of 2024 dated 19.12.2024 inviting online applications for filling up various posts of lecturers in the School Education Department, in Jammu and Kashmir, including fifty-four posts of Lecturer in Mathematics.

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Being eligible, the applicants submitted their online applications and participated in the written examination conducted by the Commission pursuant to the aforesaid notification.

The various aggrieved candidates had challenged the process of selection by the PSC on the ground that several questions in the examination were either wholly erroneous, conceptually defective or admitted more than one correct answer and, as a consequence, the applicants have been illegally deprived of consideration in the selection process.

According to the aggrieved applicants, although the Commission referred the objections to a team of experts, the committee failed to consider all the aspects in their proper perspective.

The division bench of Ritu Tagore (Judl) and Prasant Kumar (Adm) considered in its opinion that the applicants have not been able to demonstrate that the Final Answer Key notified by the Commission suffers from any patent error apparent on the face of the record, nor has it been established that the statutory procedure prescribed under the Rules was ignored while considering the objections submitted by the candidates.

"Merely because the applicants continue to dispute the correctness of certain answers on the basis of academic material relied upon by them cannot justify this Tribunal embarking upon a comparative examination of rival academic opinions", read the judgment.

The bench also noted that pursuant to the interim directions issued by the Tribunal during the pendency of the main case, the Commission reconsidered the grievances projected by the applicants and afforded them an opportunity of personal hearing.

"…the applicants were not only afforded the statutory opportunity contemplated under the Rules of 2022 but were also granted an additional opportunity of hearing pursuant to the directions issued by this Tribunal", the bench added.

The bench while making it clear that the PSC has considered the grievance of the aggrieved candidates said they have failed to establish that the Final Answer Key notified by the Commission suffers from any patent error, manifest illegality or perversity warranting interference by this Tribunal.

The entire process, the CAT added, inviting objections against the Provisional Answer Key, referring the objections to a duly constituted Expert Committee, accepting the recommendations of the experts and thereafter notifying the Final Answer Key, is in conformity with the statutory scheme governing the field.

"Merely because the applicants entertain a different academic perception or rely upon opinions of other experts and standard textbooks cannot furnish a valid ground for substituting the opinion of the statutory Expert Committee constituted under the Rules of 2022", the bench recorded.

The bench upheld the report and the recommendations of the Expert Committee, as accepted by the Commission and made it clear that no case is made out for directing a fresh reference of the disputed questions to another Expert Committee.

"Permitting repeated references to different experts in the absence of compelling reasons would only perpetuate uncertainty and lead to endless academic disputes, contrary to the settled principle that finality must attach to the opinion of the duly constituted Expert Committee. For the foregoing reasons, the Original Application is found to be devoid of merit and is, accordingly, dismissed", the bench recorded.