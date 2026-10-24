CAT Holds Circuit Sitting In Leh To Bring Justice Closer To Ladakh People

Srinagar, Oct 24: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Jammu Bench, on Saturday held a circuit sitting in Leh to bring the justice delivery system closer to the people of Ladakh.

The Circuit Bench was presided over by Justice Sanjeev Gupta, Member (Judicial), and Pragya Sahay Saksena, Member (Administrative).

Officials said the sitting was exclusively devoted to cases pertaining to applicants and petitioners from the union Territory of Ladakh, providing them an opportunity to access to justice at doorstep.

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During the Circuit Sitting, the Bench heard more than 30 cases, all relating to applicants/petitioners belonging to the union Territory of Ladakh. In a number of cases, appropriate relief was also granted to the aggrieved parties in accordance with law.

The Circuit Sitting organised by Law Department atleast twice a year, was widely appreciated as a significant initiative for facilitating access to justice for the people of Ladakh, given the difficult geographical terrain and considerable distance involved in travelling from Ladakh to Jammu. (Agencies)