CAT directs regularization of medico serving for 26-yrs

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashed the order declining regularization to a medico working for the last 26 years on adhoc basis as Assistant Surgeon and directed the authorities to consider his claim within two months.

The division bench of M S Latief (Judl) and Prasant Kumar (Adm) quashed the order, bearing No. 95-HME of 2019 dated 24-01-2019, with direction to the respondents to pass appropriate orders, within a period of eight weeks having due regard to the humanitarian aspect of the matter given the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

Dr. Muneer Ahmad Bhat has approached the CAT for quashing the impugned order No. 95-HME of 2019 dated 24-01-2019 whereby his claim for regularization has been turned down with further direction to the respondents to regularize his services as Assistant Surgeon in terms of J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010.

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The petitioner, after having been found eligible, was appointed on ad hoc basis as Assistant Surgeon against a clear vacancy in the health department vide order dated 15-09-2000 and since then has been continuously working as such, however, his services have not been regularized so far, giving rise to the litigation.

As per records after putting in more than eight years of service on ad hoc basis, he was permitted to undergo post-graduation (PG) course in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura. Accordingly, he was relieved in terms of order No. BMO/N/S/38/40 dated 30-05-2009 by his superior officer to report to Registrar Academics, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, for undergoing the said PG course.

It is further submitted that failure on the part of the respondents to regularize the services of the petitioner in terms of J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act 2010 and in the light of law laid down by the apex court, constrained him to approach the High Court of J&K, Srinagar, through the medium of writ petition, seeking regularization of his services as Assistant Surgeon.

The said writ petition was allowed by the court in terms of its order dated 10-08-2011 directing the respondent department to accord consideration to the services of the petitioner for regularization in terms of the aforesaid Act.

Accordingly, the respondents, after considering the petitioner for regularization of his services, rejected his claim, which resulted in filing of another petition, and the same was also allowed by the High Court and the order of rejection of regularization passed by the respondents, was quashed with a further direction to the respondents to accord consideration to the claim of the petitioner for regularization of his services in terms of the aforesaid Special Provisions Act 2010.

The counsel for the petitioner Senior Advocate N A Beigh submits that it would not be out of place to mention here that the aforesaid orders of consideration, rejecting the claim of the petitioner for regularization, were quashed by the High Court and, therefore, same grounds cannot be repeated by the respondents while again rejecting the claim of the petitioner.

The department in its reply averred that as per recommendations of the Director Health Services, Kashmir, the matter was taken up with the Empowered Committee (Finance Department) for consideration notified the names of Ad-hoc/Contractual/consolidated employees of Health Department and, among others, the notification also included the name of the petitioner and the Health & Medical Education Department was asked to take necessary action for issuance of regularization order in favour of the applicants and the department requested Director Health Services, Kashmir to furnish the clarification/information with regard to the observations raised by the Empowered Committee, which was furnished stating that the applicant has not been selected by any Recruiting agency/or appointed in any other Government department and he is still working in the department and the allowances, other than what were admissible, have not been drawn in favour of the applicant.

The court has been informed that this is the 3rd round of litigation and the petitioner is continuing past more than twenty years, as he was appointed on 15th September, 2000 and equity would also warrant the respondents to lean in favour of the petitioner.

“It will not be out of place to mention that the petitioner is, at present, around 48 years of age as is manifest from Cause Title of this petition. He must also be having a family to feed, who must have adjusted on the meager earnings of the petitioner in absence of his regularization. Under these circumstances, it is expected that the respondent, competent authority, will act as a good employer, while upholding the constitutional ethos and guarantees in the given situation”, the bench said.