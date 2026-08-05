CAT Chairman briefs Dr Jitendra, overall case disposal rate above 93 per cent

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 : Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and briefed him on the Tribunal’s recent initiatives aimed at strengthening administrative justice through institutional reforms, wider outreach and technology-enabled service delivery.

Justice More informed the Minister that since its inception the Tribunal has received more than 10 lakh cases for adjudication and disposed of over 9.32 lakh cases, maintaining an overall disposal rate of more than 93 per cent.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently pursued governance reforms that make public institutions more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric. He said administrative justice is an integral component of good governance and reforms must continuously improve accessibility, efficiency and ease of service delivery for Government employees across the country.

The Minister said the transformation taking place across public institutions is being driven by a strong emphasis on technology, transparency and process simplification. He said digital platforms are helping institutions deliver services faster, improve accountability and reduce procedural delays, thereby making governance more responsive to the needs of citizens.

Referring to the progress made by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Tribunal’s expanding digital ecosystem, strengthening infrastructure and sustained improvement in case disposal reflect the broader direction of governance reforms being pursued by the Government. He said these initiatives are contributing towards a more efficient and accessible administrative justice delivery system.

The Minister said expanding access to justice remains an important priority. He said the establishment of new Benches and commencement of Circuit Sittings in geographically distant regions have brought administrative justice closer to litigants, reducing travel and improving convenience for government employees serving in different parts of the country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said institutional reforms are most meaningful when they produce measurable outcomes. He said continued improvement in disposal of cases alongside modernisation of judicial processes demonstrates the value of sustained reforms backed by technology and better administrative systems.

Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More apprised the Minister that the Tribunal has undertaken several important initiatives during the past few years, including establishment of new Benches at Jammu and Srinagar and commencement of Circuit Sittings at Puducherry, Leh, Kargil and Vijayawada, thereby expanding access to administrative justice in remote and underserved regions.

The Chairman also briefed the Minister on the significant progress achieved under the Advanced Case Information System (ACIS), which has enabled a wide range of digital services including e-filing, virtual hearings, online display boards, SMS and e-mail alerts, online payment of court fees, mobile application, e-certified copies, digital inspection of judicial records, advanced search facilities, e-mentioning, e-listing and paperless court functioning through a document management system.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said such initiatives are fully aligned with the Government’s vision of Digital India, where technology serves as an enabler of transparency, efficiency and ease of governance. He said digital transformation is creating institutions that are more accessible, responsive and future-ready.