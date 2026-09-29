Casual workers’ protest foiled in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 28: J&K casual daily wagers today staged a massive protest here and attempted to gherao the Legislative Assembly, warning of a bigger agitation after October 10 if the Government fails to make public the report on their regularisation and act on their long-pending demands.

The protest was organised against what the workers described as continued delay in addressing their regularisation despite repeated assurances from the Government.

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Sajad Parray, president of the J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum, said the workers had conveyed to the Government that they would wait until October 10 for concrete action, failing which they would launch a larger protest.

"We have met the Government today and told them that we will stage a protest and another protest will be announced after October 10. The issue has to be finalised and our demands addressed before that," Parray told reporters.

He said the Government had agreed to consider the issue and expressed hope that the committee report would be brought into the public domain and acted upon.

"If it does it, brings the report to the fore and approves it, there will be no need for further protest. If it fails, a bigger protest will be held," he said.

The Government had constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary on March 11, 2025, with directions to submit recommendations and a roadmap for regularisation within six months.

Parray said the report had not yet been made public, while the Government's recent response in the Assembly that there was no fixed timeframe for the process had further disappointed the workers.

He said repeated assurances without a clearly defined timeline or implementation mechanism had deepened uncertainty among thousands of casual daily wagers and their families.

"The committee was constituted with a six-month timeframe, but the report has not come yet. The Government is not fulfilling its promises. The Chief Minister has said there will be no timeframe, which is why we have decided to protest against this injustice," Parray said.

He said the workers' demand was not merely an employment issue but had wider humanitarian and social implications, as thousands of families depended on the workers awaiting regularisation.

The forum president also thanked Mufti Azam J&K and others who, he said, had extended support to the daily wagers and demonstrated that the workers were not alone in their struggle.