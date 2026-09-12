Casual workers’ demand genuine, don’t politicize issue: DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today said the demand for the regularisation of daily wage workers in Jammu and Kashmir was "legitimate" and urged them not to allow their issue to be politicised.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Omar Abdullah-led Government was committed to fulfilling the National Conference's manifesto promise to address the issue and that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary was examining the matter.

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"The issue of daily wagers is very legitimate and genuine. No one can say that their demand is not genuine," he said.

The Minister appealed to daily wage workers to remain patient, alleging that some people within and outside their ranks were trying to politicise the issue.

Choudhary said the issue should not be confined to daily wage workers in the Public Health Engineering and Power Development Departments, saying workers employed on a daily wage basis across Government departments should be considered. "Daily wager means those working in every department. They all have the right to equality and to be regularised," he said.

On Vande Mataram, Choudhary said the song was associated with India's freedom struggle and the sacrifices of freedom fighters. "This song is the song of our martyrs," he said, adding that it was sung during the freedom movement without distinctions of religion or community.

He said he had not heard the Congress statement being referred to but said the song should not be politicised. "We are proud of it," he said.

The Minister urged people to support Jammu and Kashmir's handmade and traditional products, saying local artisans were preserving the region's heritage while also developing new products.

He said the Government wanted to create platforms where local producers and artisans could exhibit and sell their products, including to tourists.

Choudhary cited innovations using local produce and said traditional handmade products from Jammu and Kashmir were comparable with branded goods.

He said public support was important for encouraging artisans, noting that some traditional products took years to make. "Until we buy them, their morale will not increase," he said.