Casual workers call for Assembly gherao on Sept 28

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 26: The J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum today called for an Assembly gherao on September 28 over the long-pending demand for regularisation of nearly 61,000 daily wagers, urging political parties, trade unions, religious leaders, civil society organisations and other sections of society to join the protest.

Addressing a press conference here, Forum president Sajad Ahmad Paray said thousands of casual daily wagers had served the Government and people for more than two decades but continued to await a concrete and time-bound regularisation policy.

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Paray said the Government had constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary on March 11, 2025, with directions to submit recommendations and a roadmap for regularisation within six months.

He also referred to the assurance given by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly on April 1, 2026, in response to a question by Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, that the regularisation process would be initiated in a phased manner during the current financial year.

“Despite the passage of considerable time, there is no clarity regarding the committee’s report or a concrete roadmap for regularisation,” Paray said. Click here to watch video

He said the Government’s recent response in the Assembly on the issue had disappointed thousands of affected workers and their families, alleging that repeated assurances without a clearly defined implementation mechanism had deepened uncertainty among the daily wagers.

Paray said the issue involved not only employment concerns but also had wider humanitarian and social implications, as thousands of families depended on the workers awaiting regularisation.

He appealed to ruling and opposition parties, legislators, religious scholars and leaders, serving and former trade union leaders, civil society organisations and representatives of different sections of society to extend solidarity to the affected workers and their families.

“The daily wagers have spent the most productive years of their lives serving the people and the government. Their long-pending demand deserves a time-bound and humane resolution,” he said.

Paray also appealed to the Mufti Azam of J&K and the religious community to raise the issue and highlight what he described as its humanitarian dimension.