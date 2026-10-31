Casteism, regionalism divide society: UP CM pays tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary

LUCKNOW, Oct 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken society and called for a collective fight against forces seeking to divide the country, taking a swipe at those who regard Muhammad Ali Jinnah as an "ideal".

"Those who regard Jinnah as an ideal and seek to divide society cannot be true followers of Vallabhbhai Patel," Adityanath said while addressing a programme marking the former deputy prime minister's 151st birth anniversary here.

He said, "Casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken the immunity of society and make it vulnerable to external aggression."

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"National unity is threatened when people become divided and weakened along caste and regional lines. Just as the body falls ill when its immunity is compromised, casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken the immunity of society," he said.

The CM paid floral tributes to Patel's statue at the GPO and administered the National Unity Day pledge to those present.

Describing Patel as the architect of the Indian republic and a prominent freedom fighter, the chief minister said October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day since 2014 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

He said the occasion is marked by the National Unity pledge, the Run for Unity and other initiatives aimed at promoting national integration.

Recalling Patel's role in the integration of more than 563 princely states into the Indian Union, the CM referred to the cases of Junagadh and Hyderabad, saying Patel's intervention ensured their integration with India.

He also criticised the Congress over the Kashmir issue and the erstwhile Article 370, alleging that the party had committed a "grave mistake" by allowing the special constitutional provision to continue.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had fulfilled the vision of Patel and other leaders by abrogating Article 370 and bringing Jammu and Kashmir on an equal footing with other states.

"There will no longer be two sets of laws in India. The principle of one country, one head, one Constitution and one flag will prevail," he said.

The CM also alleged that attempts were being made to challenge national unity and undermine constitutional institutions. He called for collective efforts to confront these challenges.

On employment, the chief minister said the government was working to establish an employment and industrial zone in every district.

"No youth in Uttar Pradesh will remain unemployed. The government is systematically expanding skill development and employment programmes to ensure better opportunities for the state's youth," he said.

Both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, several ministers, public representatives and BJP leaders attended the programme. (Agencies)