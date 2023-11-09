Cash for query scandal :Lok Sabha ethics committee recommends expulsion of Mahua Motira

NEW DELHI, Nov 9 : The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha on Thursday recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Motira from the house over the cash for query scandal, a source said.

The Lok Sabha ethics panel also adopted the report, on ‘cash-for-query’ allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The committee also recommended an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the government in a time-bound manner in view of the “highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct” by her.

After the meeting, the Chairman of the panel Vinod Kumar Sonkar said that the six members of the ethics committee supported the report, while 4 opposed it.

”Six MPs supported the report and four people have submitted their dissent notes. There was voting. We will send a detailed report along with the recommendations to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Whatever action is to be taken now will be taken by Om Birla” he said.

Mahua Moitra faced the allegations of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The TMC MP has denied charges of taking bribes but admitted to sharing her parliamentary log-in details with Hiranandani.

The opposition members had boycotted the first meeting of the panel accusing the Chairperson of asking indecent and unethical questions to the Trinamool MP.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has written a letter to Speaker Om Birla alleging “total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha” over the media having access to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha’s draft report.

There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate,” she wrote in a letter. (UNI)