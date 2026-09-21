Case disposal of CAT Jammu bench highest in country: Dr Jitendra

Minister inaugurates new office-cum-court complex

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 20 : Union Minister of State in PMO with independent charge of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Ministries, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the new office-cum -court complex of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Bahu Plaza here on Sunday in presence of Chairman CAT, Justice R K Morey and its other members.

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Addressing the gathering on the occasion Dr Jitendra Singh said that the case disposal of CAT Jammu Bench is among highest in the country. This has also put the speculations made earlier while establishing the Bench in J&K during June 2020 that it can't tackle the pendency of cases pertaining to the employees in the High Court to rest. He said soon one year after establishment of the CAT Bench Jammu another Bench was established in Srinagar in Kashmir for disposal of employees' cases.

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Giving details, Dr Jitendra Singh said CAT Jammu and Srinagar Benches disposed of 18392 out of 20948 cases transferred from J&K High Court . The two benches decided 13952 cases out of 20405 cases directly received. This way a total of 41353 cases were handled with minimal pendency, he added.

Likewise, he said only 8 percent of CAT Jammu bench cases went in appeal to J&K High Court, reflecting strong adherence to the Tribunal's objective of speedy justice.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed the hope that new Jammu facility will strengthen speedy and accessible redressal of service grievances of UT employees.

He said the high disposal of cases by the CAT Benches in Jammu and Srinagar demonstrates the capacity built by the Tribunal to provide speedy and accessible justice in service matters.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was established in 1985 under the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, with the broad objective of providing speedy and affordable justice in service matters concerning Government employees, while also reducing the burden on constitutional courts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Tribunal's purpose could broadly be understood in three dimensions, speedy justice in service matters, affordable justice for Government employees, and reduction of the burden on Constitutional courts. CAT provides for a nominal fee of Rs 50 for filing an Original Application, while no fee is charged for Miscellaneous Applications, Review Applications and Contempt Petitions, among others.

Referring to the Tribunal's overall performance, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that since its inception and up to June 30, 2026, a total of 10,01,177 cases had been filed before CAT across the country, of which 9,32,723 had been disposed of, resulting in an overall disposal rate of approximately 93.16 per cent.

The Minister said the experience of the Jammu and Srinagar Benches was particularly significant in view of the substantial workload transferred from the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir High Court as well as the fresh cases instituted before the Tribunal.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the figures demonstrate that the Jammu and Srinagar Benches have not only taken forward the cases transferred from the High Court but have also dealt with a substantial volume of fresh service matters.

The Minister said the Jammu Bench, which initially functioned with one Division Bench, was subsequently strengthened with another Division Bench in view of the growing workload and the need for speedy redressal of employees' grievances. The Bench presently has two Judicial Members and two Administrative Members.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the significance of the low rate of appeals from the CAT Jammu Bench to the High Court. He said only around eight per cent of the cases from the CAT Jammu Bench have gone in appeal to the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

He said the low proportion of appeals was significant in the context of the very purpose for which CAT was established to provide speedy justice in service matters. Referring to the statutory provision for challenging CAT judgments before the High Court, the Minister said that while the appellate mechanism has its place, repeated or unnecessary recourse to further litigation can add another layer to the process and potentially delay the objective of speedy justice.

"The ideal situation would be when no room is left to go for an appeal, no tendency is left, no tension is left, no expectation is left, no requirement is left," the Minister said, while leaving the issue to the wisdom of the legal fraternity and inviting their suggestions.

Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged the cooperation extended by the legal fraternity of Jammu in strengthening the functioning of CAT and appreciated their continued guidance and inputs. He also acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in facilitating the establishment of the new facility.

The Minister said the new Office-cum-Court Complex at Bahu Plaza would provide the Jammu Bench with expanded space and requisite infrastructure to function at its full capacity and further strengthen speedy and accessible redressal of service-related grievances.

Referring to the wider expansion of CAT infrastructure, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that over the past several years, new and independent infrastructure has been created at various Tribunal locations. He referred to the establishment of the Jabalpur Bench in 2021, the shifting of the Mumbai Bench from rented accommodation to a Government building, and the setting up of new facilities at Lucknow and Guwahati.

The Minister also highlighted the growing use of technology to improve access to justice and the convenience of litigants and the legal fraternity. He said CAT has progressively introduced digital facilities including the Advance Case Information System (ACIS), e-filing, video conferencing, online display boards, SMS and email alerts, online payment of court fees, mobile-based access to case information, online certified copies, advanced search facilities, e-mentioning and e-listing.

He said video conferencing had proved particularly useful during the COVID-19 period, enabling the Jammu Bench to remain functional despite the extraordinary circumstances. The Tribunal has also undertaken digitalization of judicial records and introduced e-Court and paperless court facilities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said CAT was also following the broader national pattern of capacity building through technology and training. Officers posted in CAT, including those coming from different departments and State Governments, are being provided opportunities for online training through the Mission Karmayogi platform so that they can equip themselves with the knowledge and skills required for their assignments.

The Minister said the Government was making sustained efforts to strengthen the institutional capacity of CAT and ensure that the facilities and technological tools available to constitutional courts are increasingly adopted within the Tribunal system as well.

He said the new Jammu complex marks another step in the continuing effort to provide Government employees with speedy, affordable and accessible redressal of service grievances, while also strengthening the Tribunal's role as a specialised forum for service matters.

The welcome address was made by Judicial Member CAT, Sanjeev Gupta and the vote of thanks was proposed by Pragya Sahay Saxena, Principal Registrar CAT New Delhi.

The stage was managed by Bindia Tickoo.