Carrying Dogra pride around the world

Maj Gen SK Sharma (Retd)

shiv_k_sharma@yahoo.co.in

It is very heartening to see that many Dogra families which went abroad for business/job or migrated there, not only maintain their links with the motherland but also retain their culture in those countries. I travelled abroad to around 15 countries and felt very happy to see Dogras of Jammu welcoming you as if you are their real relative. Some of them also support each other, maintain link, retain our customs and traditions besides celebrating our festivals like Lohri, Holi, Janamasntami. Some of them also conduct Mata Vaishno Devi Jagrata in their societies.

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JK Citizens Travelling Abroad

As per the data tabled in Lok Sabha recently by the Government of India, 32,203 students from Jammu and Kashmir travelled abroad for educational purposes during the five-year period from mid-2020 to mid-2025. Besides, 18,952 workers and professionals from J&K were granted Emigration Clearances (ECs) to seek overseas employment.

Among the citizens of Jammu province which comprise around 50% population of J&K, most of them are Dogras who speak Dogri language or any of its dialects of this region. From here, one can visualize as to how many Dogras would be staying abroad at any one time.

Author has been instrumental in starting and promoting Dogra groups in UAE and Singapore. Besides this, Dogras have formed their groups in many other countries, retain their distinct identity and enjoy their Dogra pride. A few of these are described here.

J&K Dogra Association, Uganda

Uganda is a country where the Indian community contributes up to around 65% of the country's total tax revenue. Sudhir Ruparelia, an Indian origin business man, became Uganda's richest man in 2019 and the Sikhma Temple (Shree Sanatan Dharma Mandal Temple) in Kampala depicts multicultural heritage of the region.

Though Dogras from Jammu is a very small community here, they retain their own identity and have made their own organization named J&K Dogra Association (JKDA), Uganda. which is based in Kampala. This organization was established by Gourav Gupta (originally from Ward No. 11, Samba), a bank employee in Kampala, and was formally registered in Uganda on 20 Nov 2024. Gourav became its first Chairman and on his transfer back to India, it is now being headed by Arun Sharma.

JKDA has been maintaining the Dogra identity and celebrating Lohri, Holi and Diwali etc. Last time, they invited a team from Jammu to conduct Mata Vaishno Devi ji ka Jagrata followed by traditional lungar where Dogra cuisine was served to all. Locals say that this community from India maintains its Dogriyat lifestyle while living in East Africa.

Prominent Dogra members in the executive committee include, Mrs. Sharma (from Basohli), Sanjeev Gupta (from Udhampur), Vikal Bharati (from Ram Nagar), Manav Mengi and Sulakshan Sarotra.

DOGRA-UAE

For Indians, United Arab Emirates is a very popular destination for business, tourism and studies. They comprise 36% of that country's population and are over 43 lakh in number. Indian goods like gems, jewellery, ready-made garments and handicrafts are highly in demand there. From Amritsar, it takes just 4 hours in flight to reach Dubai, the most vibrant city in UAE.

It is estimated that around 5,000 Dogras from Jammu are staying there either as employers, employees or students. However, during Jan 2026, when the author was in Dubai, he collected a few Dogras and formed a group called "DOGRA-UAE".

Start of the group was with a popular Dogri song Bhalla sapayiha Dogre ya, rosliyan rosliyan baraan, tera bada manda lagda.. Snoundhi Jamwal (originally from Sainik Colony Jammu) is the President of the Group. She is the Project Manager in an prestigious company. Vivek Barna is the lead coordinator in the group. Both of them are also in a position to employ hundreds of youth and they look for Jammuites joining them.

Other Dogras include Puneet Jain, Anuj Sharma, Piyush Mahajan, Tarundeep Sanotra, Abhilaksh Wazir, Navdeep Singh Chib. Besides them, Rahul Sharma, Oman Rajan, Nitish Mahajan, Vikram Sharma, Prince and Suman who stay in the neighboring countries of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kwait etc. have shown interest to join this group.

Voice of Dogra, London

Manu Khajuria Singh, a vibrant lady from Jammu and settled in London, formed an organization and got it formally incorporated in U.K as Voice of Dogras UK Limited. It dedicates itself to preserve, promote and highlight the rich history, distinct identity of the Dogra community and also celebrates Dogra festivals. It conducts cultural festivals and craft workshops wherein making of Lohri Chajja is also taught to keep the diaspora connected with Jammu roots.

In 2018, it gained significant prominence when the Dogra narrative was taken to the international level by celebrating the 72nd anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day at the House of Commons in UK Parliament. It also screened a documentary explaining complexities of Maharaja Hari Singh signing the Instrument of Accession on 26 October 1947. Again, on 12 Mar 2020, the UN International Mother Language Day 2020, Manu Khajuria, read out a self-composed Dogri poem Jammu -Meri Rooh Uthe at the House of Commons UK. Manu Khajuria also highlights the need to revive Takri, the original script of Dogri.

GMC Jammu Association of North America (GMC JANA)

A large number of alumni of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu are currently serving in USA. To keep their culture alive and remain connected with the roots, they have formed an association named GMC Jammu Association of North America (GMC JANA Inc.) and got it registered there.

It conducts social events periodically giving an opportunity to everyone including the new comers to interact with each other and remain networked. Its members also provide mentorship, financial assistance and clinical expertise to the recent graduates of the college who land up there for career progression. They also publicly greet their college mates who excel anywhere in USA. Lately, it was the celebration for Dr. Raj Gupta, who was elected as President of Regional Medical Center SanJose, California.

Currently, Dr. Anand Gupta (GMC Batch: 1989) and Dr. Jagmeet Singh (ASCOMS Batch: 2001) are the President and Vice President of the Association respectively. Other prominent members of the association include Pranav Mahajan, Rohit Suri, Monica Mahajan, Ritika Dogra and Suman Lata.

Jammuites in Singapore

During Mar-Apr 2026, the author motivated Dogras of Jammu who are working/studying in Singapore to form a group of Jammuites. Accordingly, Mr. Ikshvakoo Vaid came forward and made a group titled "Jammuites in Singapore". He also became the President of the Group and is being assisted by Anurag Sharma, Bhanu Jamwal and Akshat Sawhney.

There are many Jammuites who are working in the education sector in Singapore. They include Dr. Udeshwari Jamwal, (NSU), Kanika Jamwal (NSU), Shivangi Abrol (NSU), Dr. Akshita Abrol (NIT), and Deepak Sharma (NTU). Many of them have studied at MIET (Autonomous), GCET, SMVDU and the University of Jammu. A few of them are working in the banking sector like Mohit (Swiss Bank), Akash Malhotra (OCBC Bank) Munish Khosla (Bank of Japan), Manav Gupta (Overseas Bank).

Others who are gainfully employed in Singapore include Nipun Sawhney, Sonali, Shikha Gupta, Siddarth, Nonika, Dalbir Jasrotia, Rahul Nargotra, Sheetal Sharma, Esh Mengi and Gurjeet Singh Sodhi.

First Dogra Milan is planned during first week of July 2026.

Other Global Dogra organizations

To promote Dogra culture and remaining connected to its roots, organizations have been formed in other parts of the world. These include International Dogra Society (IDS), formed in London by Lalit Sharma, Jammu Association of Western Australia (JAWA), a registered body in Australia and other groups to connect Dogra diaspora in cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

(The author is former Board Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra)