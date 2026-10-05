Carpenter dies after falling from roof

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG Oct 4: A carpenter was killed after he fell from the rooftop of a Masjid in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district today while another has been grievously hurt.

An official said that two carpenters fell from the roof of Pandit Hamam Masjid in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district this afternoon.

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Both injured were evacuated to GMC Anantnag in critical condition for treatment. They have been identified as Shab-ul-Islam, 33, son of Mohammad Jamaal Ganai of Hassanpora, Bijbehara and Javaid Ahmad, 40, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Hassanpora, Bijbehara.

Javed Ahmad later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Anantnag hospital while the condition of Gania is stated to be critical.