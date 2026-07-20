Car plunges into Nallah; 1 killed, 4 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 19: One person was killed while four others including two minors sustained injuries after the car they all were onboard skidded off the road and plunged into a Nallah near Tanka in Mangit area of Banihal this morning.

As per Police, the ill fated car was of Hyundai i10 make bearing registration number PB11BS3417 and it was on its way from Mangit to Banihal when the accident took place.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was being driven in a rash and negligent manner due to which the driver of the car Mohd Rafiq Lone, son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Mangit, Tehsil Khari, lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the Nallah.

The accident left Gulzar Ahmed Lone, 53, son of Ali Mohammad Lone, resident of Kudji Mangit dead on the spot.

The injured were identified as Zaiba Begum, wife of Abdul Ahad; Nawaz Ahmed, 33, son of Ahad Lone; Iqra Nawaz (minor), daughter of Abdul Ahad and Salman Nawaz (minor), son of Nawaz Ahmed, all residents of Kudji Mangit.

After the accident, the injured were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for medical treatment while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

After getting medical aid from SDH Banihal, all the four injured were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag for advanced treatment.

In this regard, Police has registered an FIR with No. 156/2026 under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of BNS at Police Station Banihal and started investigation.