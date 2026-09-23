Car plunges into gorge, 6 of marriage party injured

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 22: Six persons from a marriage party were injured last night after the car they were onboard plunged into a gorge near Atasa Bhalla area.

Sources informed that the ill fated car of Ignis make bearing registration number JK06C-3312 was moving towards Bhadarwah from Doda and was part of a marriage party.

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Immediately after the accident locals and cops started a rescue operation and shifted the injured persons to GMC Doda.

The injured were identified as Riya Devi, 17, daughter of Sulinder Kumar; Rajni Devi, 40, wife of Sulinder Kumar; Sulinder Kumar, 43, son of Bodh Raj, all resident of Gutasa, Tehsil Bhaderwah; Rohit Kumar, 19, son of Bablu Kumar, resident of Dardu Tehsil Bhaderwah; Romesh Kumar (driver), 50, son of Raja Ram, resident of Daranga Bhaderwah and Sonu Sharma, 30, son of Babu Ram, resident of Bypass Bari Barhmna, Jammu.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.