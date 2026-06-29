Car plunges into gorge, 5 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, June 28: Five persons were injured here today after the car they all were onboard veered off the road and landed into a gorge near a popular resort.

The ill fated car bearing registration number JK02DB- 9461 was moving from Guldanda to Bhadarwah town and the accident took place en-route near Saz valley.

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Immediately after the accident, locals of the area and the cops started a rescue operation and shifted all the injured to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah for treatment. The injured were identified as Anu Gupta, 45, wife of Satish Kumar, resident of Bishnah, Jammu; Manat Gupta, 16, son of Satish Kumar; Murtaza, 28, son of Imran Hafiz, resident of Bhaderwah; Kanav Gupta, 14, son of Satish Kumar, resident of Bishnah and Satish Kumar, 56, son of Kuldeep Raj, resident of Bishnah.

All the injured were provided first aid at SDH Bhaderwah.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident.