Car plunges into gorge, 3 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Nov 9: Three persons were injured, one of them critically, after the car they all were onboard skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Shagaldi, Chamalwas, in Banihal area this morning.

The ill fated vehicle bearing registration number UP-14CX-6859 was on its way from Delhi to Srinagar when the driver reportedly lost control over it and it plunged into a gorge.

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Soon after the accident, cops led by SHO Police Station Banihal along with volunteers of an NGO launched a rescue operation and evacuated all the three injured persons from the gorge.

The injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Banihal for medical treatment where Mohd Javaid, 45, son of Mohd Hafiz, resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi was stated to be critical as he sustained injuries on head and both legs and was referred to Government Medical College Anantnag for specialised treatment.

Other injured were identified as Adnan Sami, 30, son of Anzar Hussain, resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who sustained facial injuries and Rohit, 29, son of Krishna, resident of Delhi, who suffered minor injuries and both were stable till last reports.

SHO, Police Station Banihal, Inspector Ashiq Hussain Lone said Police have taken cognisance of the incident.