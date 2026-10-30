Car Owner Arrested For Damaging Security Checkpoint On Jammu-Rajouri Highway

Jammu, Oct 30: A man was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a security checkpoint and attempting to flee during routine checking on the Jammu-Rajouri highway, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of October 27 and 28 when the car was stopped at the checkpoint in the Lamberi area of Nowshera. The car driver attempted to flee and damaged the barricades.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

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A special police team was constituted to trace the vehicle and identify those involved.

The police subsequently traced and seized the vehicle and arrested its owner, Mohd Aslam. (AGENCIES)