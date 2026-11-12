Car Accident in Houston? A Guide for Indian Students, Workers and Families

If you're in a car accident in Houston, stop, call 911 if anyone is hurt, exchange insurance information, photograph the scene and see a doctor within a day or two. Then report the crash to your insurer and talk to an injury lawyer before you give a recorded statement to the other driver's insurance company.

Those steps sound simple, but U.S. accident rules surprise many families arriving from India. Texas uses a fault-based insurance system, medical bills climb fast without the right coverage, and a casual "sorry" at the scene gets used against you later.

The Indian community in Houston is large and growing. Indian students make up 43.9% of all international students in Texas, according to the Open Doors 2025 report, and India sent 363,019 students to U.S. campuses in 2024–25. In Fort Bend County, home to Sugar Land, Asian Indians account for 41% of the county's Asian population.

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This guide explains what to do after a Houston car accident, how Texas claims work and where newcomers make costly mistakes.

Is an Indian Driving License Valid in Houston?

Yes, for visitors. Texas allows nonresident visitors age 18 and older to drive with a valid foreign driving license. Carry an International Driving Permit (IDP) with your Indian license, because the IDP works as an official English translation and is not valid on its own.

Once you become a Texas resident, the rules change. Texas residents must get a Texas driver license within 90 days of moving to the state.

Many Indian students and H-1B workers who plan to stay longer than a short visit apply for a Texas license early. A Texas license also makes buying car insurance, renting a car and showing ID to police far easier after a crash.

What Should You Do Immediately After a Car Accident in Houston?

Stop your car, check for injuries and call 911 if anyone is hurt. Texas Transportation Code § 550.021 requires drivers involved in a crash that injures or kills someone to stop and render reasonable assistance.

Follow these steps at the scene:

Move to safety. If the cars still run and no one is badly hurt, pull onto the shoulder or into a nearby parking lot. Turn on your hazard lights. Call the police. Houston Police or the Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to crashes with injuries or blocked lanes. Ask for the officer's name and the report number. Exchange information. Under § 550.023, drivers must share their name, address, vehicle registration and insurance details. Photograph the other driver's license and insurance card. Document everything. Take photos of both cars, skid marks, traffic signals, road signs and your injuries. Record a short video of the scene. Get witness details. Ask bystanders for their names and phone numbers before they leave. Don't apologize or guess. Saying "I'm sorry" or "I didn't see you" sounds polite, but insurers treat it as an admission of fault.

Why Should You See a Doctor After a Minor Crash?

See a doctor within a day or two because many crash injuries stay hidden at first. Whiplash, back injuries, and concussions often surface hours or days after the collision.

Early treatment protects your health and your claim. Insurance companies look for gaps between the crash and the first medical visit, and they use those gaps to argue your injury came from something else.

For international students, check your university health insurance plan first. Many U.S. universities require international students to carry health insurance, and those plans cover emergency care and follow-up visits. Keep every bill, receipt, and discharge summary.

How Does Fault Work in a Texas Car Accident?

Texas is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the crash pays for the other driver's injuries and damage through their liability insurance. This differs from "no-fault" systems used in some U.S. states, where each driver's own insurer pays first.

Texas also divides blame by percentage. If a jury finds you partly at fault, your compensation drops by your share of blame. If you're found more than 50% at fault, you recover nothing.

That rule explains why insurers question drivers so carefully after a crash. Every statement about speed, phone use or a missed signal shifts the percentage.

What Compensation Is Available After a Houston Car Accident?

You claim compensation for your financial losses and the personal impact of your injuries. Texas law recognizes several categories:

Medical expenses: Emergency care, hospital stays, surgery, physical therapy and future treatment

Emergency care, hospital stays, surgery, physical therapy and future treatment Lost wages: Pay you missed while recovering, including lost hours from a campus job or OPT employment

Pay you missed while recovering, including lost hours from a campus job or OPT employment Lost earning capacity: Reduced future income if the injury limits your career

Reduced future income if the injury limits your career Pain and mental anguish: The physical pain and emotional distress caused by the injury

The physical pain and emotional distress caused by the injury Property damage: Repair or replacement of your vehicle and personal items

For students and workers on visas, missed work or classes create extra stress. Keep records of every missed shift, delayed project, and canceled exam, because they help show how the crash disrupted your life.

How Long Do You Have to File a Car Accident Claim in Texas?

You have two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit in Texas. Miss that deadline, and the court dismisses your case.

Two years feels long, but the evidence disappears quickly. Traffic camera footage gets erased, witnesses move away and damaged vehicles get repaired or sold for scrap. Students who finish a program and return to India face an extra challenge, because pursuing a Texas claim from overseas takes more coordination.

Start the process early, ideally within the first few weeks, even if you plan to stay in Houston for years.

What Mistakes Do Newcomers Make After a U.S. Car Accident?

The most common mistake is trusting the other driver's insurance company. That adjuster works for the at-fault driver's insurer, and their goal is to pay you as little as possible.

Avoid these errors:

Giving a recorded statement too soon. Adjusters ask questions designed to reduce your claim. You are not required to give the other driver's insurer a recorded statement.

Adjusters ask questions designed to reduce your claim. You are not required to give the other driver's insurer a recorded statement. Accepting the first offer. Early settlement offers often arrive before you know the full cost of your treatment.

Early settlement offers often arrive before you know the full cost of your treatment. Signing a release. Once you sign, you give up the right to claim more, even if your injury gets worse.

Once you sign, you give up the right to claim more, even if your injury gets worse. Posting on social media. Photos of you at a cricket match or a Diwali celebration get used to argue you aren't hurt.

Photos of you at a cricket match or a Diwali celebration get used to argue you aren't hurt. Skipping the seat belt. TxDOT reported that in 2025, 45.94% of Texas traffic fatalities with known restraint status were not wearing seat belts.

When Should You Hire a Car Accident Lawyer in Houston?

Hire a lawyer when you suffer an injury that needs ongoing treatment, when fault is disputed or when the insurer's offer doesn't cover your bills. A lawyer handles the insurance company while you focus on recovery, classes or work.

Most Houston personal injury lawyers work on contingency, so you pay no upfront fees. The lawyer takes a percentage of the recovery only if the case succeeds.

For newcomers unfamiliar with U.S. courts, a car accident lawyer in Houston explains each step in plain language. Sutliff & Stout represents injured drivers across Houston and Texas, and its clients describe a firm that pushes back when insurers lowball. One client wrote on Lawyers.com that in their case, the jury awarded almost ten times more than the insurance company had ever offered.

The firm also secured a $6 million settlement for a man who lost his lower leg in a motorcycle collision. Clients reviewing co-founder Graham Sutliff on Lawyers.com describe him as always available to answer questions during their case, which matters to families managing a claim far from home.

How Should Indian Families Support a Relative Hurt in a Houston Crash?

Support starts with organizing information, especially when the injured person is a student without family nearby. Parents in India often learn about a crash days later and struggle to help from abroad.

Here's how families help most:

Collect documents. Ask for the police report number, insurance details, medical records and photos.

Ask for the police report number, insurance details, medical records and photos. Contact the university. International student offices help with medical leave, course withdrawals and visa questions.

International student offices help with medical leave, course withdrawals and visa questions. Reach out to the Consulate General of India in Houston. The consulate assists Indian nationals in emergencies, including serious injuries.

The consulate assists Indian nationals in emergencies, including serious injuries. Lean on community networks. Houston's Indian associations, temples, gurdwaras and student groups often help with transportation, meals and hospital visits.

Stay Calm, Document Everything and Protect Your Rights

A car accident in Houston feels overwhelming in a new country, but the steps that protect you stay the same: get medical care, gather evidence, avoid recorded statements and know your deadlines.

Texas law gives injured drivers strong rights regardless of where they come from. Use them, keep your records organized and get trusted advice before you sign anything an insurer sends you.