Captain Smit Machchhar’s Bravery Fills Every Indian’s Heart With Pride: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying his actions have made the country proud. Addressing...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying his actions have made the country proud.
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Addressing an event marking the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said Machchhar displayed exceptional patience, acumen and courage in averting the alleged attack.
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