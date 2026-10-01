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Home / Videos / Captain Smit Machchhar’s Bravery Fills Every Indian’s Heart  With Pride: PM Modi

Captain Smit Machchhar’s Bravery Fills Every Indian’s Heart  With Pride: PM Modi

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying his actions have made the country proud. Addressing...

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Daily Excelsior
01:43 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in foiling his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying his actions have made the country proud.

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Addressing an event marking the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Modi said Machchhar displayed exceptional patience, acumen and courage in averting the alleged attack.

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