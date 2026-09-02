Capri Global Capital raises USD 300 mn by issuing bonds to overseas investors

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: NBFC firm Capri Global Capital on Wednesday said it has completed its first-ever US Dollar bond issuance and raised USD 300 million to fund its business growth.

The fund was mobilised through Senior Secured Notes maturing in 2029 carrying a coupon rate of 7.55 per cent per annum, Capri Global said in a statement.

The issue was oversubscribed over 2.3 times with an order book exceeding USD 700 million, across 64 high-quality accounts, it said.

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"The strong response from marquee international investors is a validation of our credit strength and business model, allowing us to successfully diversify our funding sources across domestic and global pools of capital," Capri Global Capital Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said.

The success of this issuance provides greater diversification across domestic and international sources of funding, reinforcing Capri Global's commitment to sustainable expansion, he added. (PTI)