Capital Group buys nearly 49 lakh shares of  Capri Global for Rs 117 cr; stock rises 5 pc

NEW DELHI, July 9: Financial services company Capital Group has acquired nearly 49 lakh shares of Capri Global Capital for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data on the BSE.

Following the transaction, shares of Capri Global Capital Ltd rose 5 per cent to trade at Rs 248.85 apiece on the exchange.

US-based Capital Group, through its affiliate SmallCap World Fund Inc, bought 48,67,984 shares, representing a 0.5 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Capri Global Capital.

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 240.25 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 116.95 crore.

Details of the sellers of Capri Global's shares could not be identified on the bourse.

In April this year, the non-banking finance company, Capri Global, posted a 59 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 283 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 178 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue rose 45 per cent to Rs 1,385 crore from Rs 957.3 crore a year earlier, driven by strong growth across its lending businesses. (PTI)