CAPF Career Stagnation: Beyond Litigation to a Structural Fix

Jatinder Pal Singh

laymansperspectiveindia@gmail.com

For a decade and a half, the Central Armed Police Forces have fought legal battles over career progression, parity, and service conditions. In May 2025, the Supreme Court recognized CAPF Group-A cadres as Organised Group-A Services, directing a time-bound cadre review and a progressive reduction of IPS deputation up to the Senior Administrative Grade.

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The Government enacted the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which took effect in October 2026 and effectively evaded the court's directions. Contempt proceedings and legal challenges remain pending, but the deeper crisis of structural stagnation persists.

Public discourse framed this as an "IPS versus CAPF" conflict. It never was. The court clearly ruled that the IPS will hold DG posts and fixed apex-scale deputation percentages. CAPFs simply wanted the organized service status granted to other Group-A services.

Amid the noise, battle lines hardened along service loyalties.

Is this problem truly so vexed, or has no one tried out-of-the-box thinking which is often advocated.

Endless experimentation has diluted the original structure of the Forces, where every new fix only created fresh problems.

The Structural Problem

In uniformed forces, timely promotion is the essence of organization, yet delivering it in a pyramid-like structure is difficult. Every cadre review swelled the top into a tower-like shape, though gains for cadre were minimal. Isolated upgrades provided temporary reliefs rather than holistic career progression, leaving the wider cadre stranded. Furthermore, promotions where work- duties do not change hold little meaning.

This crisis is compounded by several factors:

Stagnant Pipelines: Raising the retirement age to 60 for all ranks kept posts occupied longer, slowing promotion movement.

Unmatched Administrative Burdens: New non-operational tasks, like canteens and liquor depots, were added without extra staff, compromising core operational duties.

The Surrender-and-Attach Cycle: Creating higher-level posts required surrendering lower-level posts to keep costs neutral. The resulting gaps forced a heavy reliance on drawing manpower from field formations for attachments instead of maintaining dedicated personnel for a particular office.

For forces operating continuously in complex environments, this reliance on field attachments is entirely unsustainable.

The Suggested Solution:

Fixed-Tenure Deputation from State Police

The lasting answer to the career-progression crisis lies in a mandatory fixed-tenure deputation arrangement between State Police forces and the CAPFs.

Two Cadres: Permanent and Deputation

The CAPFs should operate with two distinct cadres: a permanent CAPF cadre and a police-based deputation cadre. All State Police personnel, upon first recruitment in every rank (Constable, Sub-Inspector, and DySP or equivalent), should serve a fixed tenure of three to five years in the CAPFs. After completing that tenure, they would return to their parent state.

Preserving State Autonomy

Policing is a State subject under the Constitution. Recruitment standards and selection processes must remain entirely with the respective state governments, with no central interference. With state authority fully respected, states will have little reason to object.

Promotional Dynamics and Scale

The combined sanctioned strength of State Police forces across India exceeds 27 lakh (actual strength around 21 to 22 lakh), while CAPFs number approximately 10 lakh. If 40 to 60 percent of personnel return to their states after completing an initial tenure as Constables, Sub-Inspectors, and Assistant Commandants (Company Commanders), the promotional pipeline inside the permanent CAPF cadre will open substantially.

Illustration - Assistant Commandant Level

In a five-company battalion, there are five Assistant Commandants acting as Company Commanders. If three of them are state-police inductees who return after three to five years, only the remaining two permanent-cadre officers need to be considered for promotion to Deputy Commandant. Of those two, one is likely to be a promotee from the Sub-Inspector rank (making Deputy Commandant his third promotion) and one a direct-entry officer (making it his first). The same logic works for every lower rank and eases stagnation across the Forces.

Further up, each battalion has two 2IC posts. For a promotee from the Sub-Inspector rank, reaching 2IC is their fourth promotion; for a direct Assistant Commandant, it is their second. Additionally, non-operational static posts can be upgraded so Deputy Commandants receive timely promotions. Since a significant portion of officers who entered as Sub-Inspectors are likely to retire at this stage, the promotional path clears naturally for direct-entry officers to secure their fourth promotion.

Training

Between 60 and 80 percent of basic training content for CAPFs and Police is common. For personnel joining CAPFs on deputation, basic training can be condensed to five to six months instead of the present nine to eleven months. On return to the state, two to three months of specialized civil-policing training can be conducted.

A separate examination of training duration and cost, without any lowering of standards, can further strengthen the national character of both .

Expenditure Arrangement

The Central Government will pay the full cost of initial basic training, pay, and allowances for the CAPF tenure. Upon return, personnel will revert to the payroll of their State Governments.

Operational Rules of Deputation

The deputation period must be calculated strictly on the number of days actually spent on operational duty, not in calendar years or weeks.

Personnel must be posted only to service companies and used solely for operational tasks.

They must be posted outside their home-state zones.

Key internal posts-such as writer, CQMH, and Control Room-must continue to be manned by the permanent CAPF cadre to retain institutional memory.

National Integration and Strategic Dividends

Beyond solving promotion stagnation, this model creates a powerful bond between civil police and CAPFs. Serving together in demanding border and hinterland regions fosters true national integration, mutual trust, and a unified security mindset across India's entire law enforcement apparatus.

Measures for Those Currently Serving

Reorganisation of Battalions

Battalions once consisted of five field service companies, which was later increased to six and then to seven. Restoring the structure to five service companies would immediately ease promotional pressure at the entry level. Earlier, five Assistant Commandants competed for promotion; now the figure is seven. Reorganisation into five-company battalions, alongside creating additional administrative centres, training centres, ranges, and sectors, would restore a more workable pyramid.

Age-Based Administrative Segregation

Administrative establishments should be staffed mainly by officers of Deputy Commandant rank and above, along with personnel above a defined age threshold. This keeps field formations younger and more agile.

Wider Deputation Opportunities

For those already facing stagnation for more than a decade and a half, reorganisation into five-service-company battalions should be paired with wider deputation opportunities. These should extend beyond state police to other central civil departments, logistics organisations, and training institutions. In addition to existing channels, a reciprocal arrangement at higher levels for CAPF cadre officers - equal in number to the posts occupied by IPS officers on deputation at the same rank and status-would remove one of the most frequently discussed bottlenecks. CAPF officers, by virtue of their service conditions and experience serving across the country, possess strong administrative, logistics, and training capabilities. They can bring discipline and a rich operational outlook into other organisations.

Financial Benefits

The government should grant the financial benefits that flow from Organised Group-A Service status without further delay. Given the scale of national security responsibilities carried by the CAPFs, this is not an excessive burden.

IPS CAPF Sub-Cadre

Since the posts of DG and a fixed percentage of apex-scale posts remain designated for the IPS, a specialized CAPF sub-cadre (or tenure stream) for IPS officers would improve mutual understanding and functional efficiency. Officers considered for apex-scale deputation in a particular CAPF should:have served a mandatory minimum of eight to nine years in that Force at the battalion level, including as Company Commander.

Only after gaining this ground experience should they become eligible for higher deputation posts in the same force. Officers completing this grounding would develop deep operational, administrative, and tactical expertise.

This sub-cadre can also include organizations like the CBI, IB, and NIA .etc building genuine domain knowledge across India's broader security apparatus.

Conclusion

The central challenge is balancing the career aspirations of personnel with the functional needs of Forces- that form the backbone of India's internal security grid and borders. Keeping the age profile of the CAPFs young is of paramount importance; any structural change that ignores this reality will hurt operational effectiveness.

A healthy pyramid-like structure, realistic deputation windows, and a rotational mechanism with State Police forces offer a practical path serving both career progression and national security. These proposals move beyond temporary fixes to address the problem at its root while reinforcing national cohesion and integration.

(The author is former Commandant CRPF)