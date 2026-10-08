CAPF Act That Governs Officer Posts, Deputation Comes Into Force

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, which provides a common framework for recruitment and conditions of service of Group-A general duty officers and other officers in the CAPFs, came into force on Thursday, according a government notification.

The notification came at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions filed by thousands of CAPF officers challenging the validity of the law that was passed by the Parliament in April.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, the Central Government hereby appoints the 08th day of October, 2026, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," said the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The CAPF Act provides for regulation of recruitment, promotion, deputation and other conditions of service of officers in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Centre recently told the apex court through an affidavit that the appointment of Group 'A' general duty officers in the respective CAPFs is now regulated by the CAPF (General Administration) Act.

It had said that the Act "expressly empowers" the Central government to prescribe the method, manner and mode of recruitment, including by deputation, and the conditions of service of officers in the five CAPFs-- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

The cadre officers of these forces have petitioned the top court, including by filing a contempt petition, that the Act continues to restrict their career progression in comparison to the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers brought on deputation.

They have also asked the apex court to direct the Union government to implement its May 2025 judgement that said that the deputation of IPS officers up to the rank of inspector general in the CAPFs should be "progressively reduced" over a period of two years in order to give more opportunities to cadre officers whose delayed promotions can "adversely" impact the morale of these forces.

Under the new legislation, 50 per cent of the posts in the rank of inspector general are to be filled through deputation from the IPS, while a minimum of 67 per cent of posts at the additional director general level are to be filled through deputation.

The posts in the ranks of special director general and director general are to be filled through deputation only.

The Act comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's May 2025 judgment on the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs. In October last year, the apex court dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking a review of its 2025 verdict.

The court had said the number of posts earmarked for deputation in CAPF cadres up to the SAG level should be progressively reduced over a period of time, with an outer limit of two years, and had directed a cadre review.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the legislation said the expanding functional and operational requirements of the CAPFs had resulted in a distinct organisational structure for the forces.

"In recent years, due to the absence of an umbrella law, regulatory provisions have evolved in a fragmented manner, resulting in several litigation on service-related matters, leading to some functional and administrative difficulties," it said.

The law replaces the fragmented framework governing service matters with a common legislative framework for Group-A general duty officers and other officers in the five CAPFs.

A group of retired CAPF officers had also approached the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against then Home Secretary Govind Mohan over alleged non-implementation of the apex court's October 2025 order.

The group had said any legislative intervention affecting the command structure, service conditions and leadership opportunities within the CAPFs would have implications for institutional morale and the operational effectiveness of forces responsible for internal security and border security. (Agencies)