Capacity-Building Workshop concludes at IIT Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: The Outreach Division of IIT Jammu, in collaboration with Trika Consulting, organized a two-day capacity-building workshop for IIT Jammu-supported Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the adjoining villages.

The workshop, which culminated today, marked the first phase of a broader six-month pilot initiative (August 2026-February 2027) under the SAKSHAM initiative, jointly implemented by IIT Jammu and Trika Consulting, represented by Shannu Kaw and Vishali Raina.

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Over the next six months, the participants will continue to receive support through workshops and mentoring and market-access opportunities aimed at strengthening their businesses and enhancing their incomes.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance and support of Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu; Prof. Meenakshi Rajeev, Dean, Outreach and Skill Development and Dr. Sameer Kumar Sarma Pachalla, Associate Dean, Outreach Department.

A total of 28 participants representing 20 SHGs took part in the workshop.

The inaugural session was led by Prof. Meenakshi Rajeev, who emphasized the importance of self-confidence, recognizing the value of one's work and developing entrepreneurial skills for sustainable livelihoods.

The technical sessions were conducted by Trika Consulting and these focused on self-awareness and confidence.

The workshop concluded with participants identifying a practical 30-day business action plan, enabling them to translate their learning into concrete steps towards strengthening their enterprises and livelihoods.