Capacity building of mind, alongside skills equally essential: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Capacity building of the mind, alongside skills, is equally essential for India to remain globally relevant, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said today.

Capacity building must evolve from an individual, skill-based approach into a collective and whole-of-society effort to respond effectively to the rapidly changing technological and global environment, added the Minister

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Addressing a roundtable on capacity building, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the pace of technological and societal evolution has increased tremendously, making continuous learning indispensable. He said that what one learns today may already become outdated by tomorrow, and therefore individuals and institutions must develop the capacity to remain learners and continuously adapt.

The Minister emphasised that collective capacity building is increasingly important to meet emerging challenges. He said that institutions must learn to work in an integrated manner and coordinate across organisational boundaries to respond rapidly to new challenges and translate policies into effective implementation. He stressed that India must move towards an approach that combines institutional coordination with a whole-of-society perspective.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said capacity building should not be limited to developing skills or preparing individuals to perform assigned tasks. He highlighted the importance of "capacity building of the mind", saying that developing the right mindset is critical for individuals and institutions to adapt, innovate and remain relevant. He said that India must follow global benchmarks and global strategies if it is to remain globally relevant.

The Minister stressed that the government cannot be expected to do everything and that greater participation from other stakeholders is necessary. Referring to India's experience of opening up sectors such as space and nuclear energy to private participation, he said that the country needs to learn to work across sectors and develop an ecosystem in which different stakeholders contribute towards a common national objective.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of pragmatism in governance, saying that officials must learn to move beyond getting stuck in the rule book while fulfilling their responsibilities. He said that working effectively requires an appropriate degree of pragmatism and that this, in turn, requires a change in mindset.

The Minister also highlighted the growing role of continuous learning platforms in capacity building. He informed that the iGOT platform has more than 40 lakh registered individuals, providing a continuous learning platform for government officials. He also referred to the National Centre for Good Governance and the Indian Institute of Public Administration as part of a larger ecosystem of institutions working in the area of governance and capacity building.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the various institutions working in capacity building can be connected into a larger ecosystem and highlighted the potential of the Kautilya Centre to bridge India's historical and traditional knowledge with contemporary state capacity. He said that such an approach could also provide a platform for capacity building in the wider Global South.

Highlighting the importance of greater non-government participation in research and innovation, the Minister referred to the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI funding initiative. He said these initiatives reflect an effort to create a milieu where private participation and resources can play a greater role in research and innovation.