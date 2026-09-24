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Home / J&K Govt Orders / CAO Kargil To Attend National Rabi Campaign Conference In New Delhi

CAO Kargil To Attend National Rabi Campaign Conference In New Delhi

JAMMU, Setp 24: The Administration of Union Territory Ladakh has sanctioned the deputation of Ashiq Hussain Basharat, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kargil, to attend the two-day National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign, 2026, in New Delhi. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
03:35 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Setp 24: The Administration of Union Territory Ladakh has sanctioned the deputation of Ashiq Hussain Basharat, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kargil, to attend the two-day National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign, 2026, in New Delhi.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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