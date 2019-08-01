Can’t predict future, everything is normal now: Guv

‘Pak suffering 3 times more damages than us’

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 1: Governor Satya Pal Malik said today that Pakistan will stop ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in next one or two days as they have suffered three times more damage than ours and declared that the Government will try to overcome poverty and give employment and development to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters and addressing a function during inauguration of Government Medical College Baramulla, Malik said Army was responding three time more to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Click here to watch video

Replying to a question that people were facing problems due to Pakistan’s shelling and firing and that there were no bunkers at some places on the LoC, the Governor said: “the amount of trouble they are giving us, we are giving them three time more.”

As far as construction of bunkers was concerned, he said bunkers have been constructed at some places and work was on war-footing in more areas.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and firing on the LoC in Nowshera, Sunderbani, Pallanwalla, Shahpur, Mendhar and some other sectors in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and Tanghdar in Kashmir. Two Army jawans and two civilians including one 10 days old baby have been martyred in the Pakistan shelling so far. Pakistan has suffered heavy damage in retaliatory firing by the Indian side.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s advice to first Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawahar La Nehru that any decision taken by the Government should benefit the last man in queue, Malik said he has seen the Kashmiri poneywallahs along Amarnath yatra track in extreme poor conditions, who even doesn’t have sweater to wear.

“It is our duty to reach poorest of the poor. We will try to overcome poverty and give employment and development to the people,” he said.

Referring to “Back To Village Programme” in which IAS, KAS and other officers visited rural and remote areas for three days to inter-act with people, know their problems and address them, the Governor said the report (on visit of the officers and the issues) is being compiled.

He pointed out that, the ‘Back To Village Programme’ also found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat” on July 28.

“We have seen miseries of the people. If we could reduce them by even two percent, we will consider ourselves successful,” Malik said.

At the same time, he said, some people were very rich in Kashmir.

“There are political leaders and bureaucrats who are so rich that they have houses in Srinagar, New Delhi, Dubai and London. But these are very selected people. The common man continued to live in abject poverty especially in the villages,” the Governor said.

Replying to a question on present situation in the Kashmir valley and about future, the Governor said he can’t say about the future but everything is normal here.

“Don’t believe in rumours. Everything is alright,” he added.

Malik disclosed that during last six months, the Government has opened 52 new degree colleges in the State and said it was going to sanction 50 more in the next three months.

“My cook told me that in his village, there is a junior high school for last 45 years. We have upgraded 238 such schools to the level of High Secondary. Several languishing development projects have also been taken up by obtaining loans from the banks and will be completed in next six months,” the Governor said.