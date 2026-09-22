SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that the Government cannot replicate the Gulmarg model of tourism infrastructure at every destination in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that development plans must take into account the unique character, attractions and visitor potential of individual destinations.

Replying to questions by MLA Saif-ud-Din Bhat during the ongoing Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said that the Government has to adopt a destination-specific approach rather than replicate the same infrastructure across all tourist destinations.

“We can’t make every tourist destination Gulmarg, and build gondolas at every destination. Every tourist destination has its unique and separate attraction,” Omar Abdullah said.

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He noted that the Gondola at Gulmarg has a significantly higher ridership than the one at Patnitop, and said that such factors need to be considered before proposing similar infrastructure at other destinations.

“Every tourist destination can’t have a Gondola. Every destination cannot be Gulmarg. We have to see something unique, as these destinations are unique in their nature,” he said.

On the proposed Gondola/Cable Car project at Doodhpathri, the Chief Minister informed the House that the proposal is presently under consideration of the Government. The project will be taken up for execution subject to approval of the competent authority, completion of requisite formalities and availability of funds.

He said that winter adventure tourism at Doodhpathri has already received a boost, with snow skiing introduced by the Tourism Department in 2023 and conducted regularly during subsequent winter seasons.

A Drag Lift has also been constructed and made operational from 2026, providing additional facilities for skiers and enabling regular skiing training and other winter adventure activities.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that the Government is pursuing planned infrastructure development around Doodhpathri to improve visitor management and reduce pressure on the destination.

The Tourism Department has identified State land at five locations along the Arigam–Reyar Ich stretch for development of wayside facilities, including amenities for visitors and local vendors. Administrative approval for these facilities has been accorded at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, and the works are presently at the tendering stage.

He said that approximately 25 kanals of State land near the Sheep Farm at Kralpathri has also been identified for development of a Tourist Transit Hub along with a 400-car parking facility at Doodhpathri.

A Detailed Project Report for the proposed facility, estimated at ₹75 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, for consideration and approval.

The proposed transit hub and parking facility is envisaged to regulate vehicular movement and improve visitor management at Doodhpathri, thereby helping reduce vehicular pressure at the destination.

On tourism development in Khansahib, the Chief Minister said that the Tourism Department has already initiated the process of identifying and assessing areas with tourism potential for future development.

He said that, in consultation with local stakeholders and officers of the Revenue and Forest Departments, the Department has conducted site visits to Pushker, Shoplian, Nowgam, Drung, Habber, Banglapathri and Palmasidan to assess their tourism potential and the feasibility of creating tourism-related infrastructure.

Suitable sites will be considered for inclusion in future tourism development plans, subject to their tourism potential and feasibility, availability of suitable land and fulfilment of requisite statutory and administrative requirements.

The process for identification, demarcation and transfer of State land at Banglapathri and along the stretch from Zoogu to Sitaharan has already been initiated with the Revenue authorities and is under process for further necessary action.