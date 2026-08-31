Candlelight march taken out in Rajouri seeking justice for Kishtwar minor

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 30: Amid growing outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kishtwar, people in Rajouri on Sunday took out a candlelight march to express their deep anguish and demanded justice for the victim.

A large number of local residents participated in the peaceful march and called for the strictest possible action against those responsible for the heinous crime.

Advertisement

The candlelight march began from Children's Park and culminated at Gujjar Mandi, Rajouri. Carrying lit candles and placards bearing messages demanding justice, the participants marched peacefully and expressed solidarity with the victim and her family.

The protesters said that such heinous crimes against women and children must not be tolerated under any circumstances. They demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the case and urged the authorities to ensure that all those involved are identified and punished strictly in accordance with the law.

During the candlelight march, participants observed silence in memory of the victim and prayed for peace for her soul. They also pledged to continue raising their voice for justice and accountability.

At the conclusion of the march, participants said that the demand for justice was not merely the voice for one family but a collective call from society for justice, accountability and the protection of women and children.