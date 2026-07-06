Cancer day-care centre, Umeed Daycare and Diagnostics inaugurated in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, July 5: With the vision of providing advanced cancer care, modern diagnostic facilities and multispeciality healthcare services to the people in South Kashmir region, Umeed Daycare and Diagnostics was inaugurated in Mattan today.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, former Director Health Services, Kashmir presently serving as Coordinator New Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) as the chief guest, along with Dr Haroon Rashid Jan, renowned Ophthalmologist and was attended by respected doctors, healthcare professionals, well-wishers and members of the community.

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The guests appreciated the establishment of this facility as an important initiative towards improving healthcare accessibility in South Kashmir, especially for patients requiring specialised cancer treatment and regular follow-up care.

Established under the supervision of Dr Abrar Rasool (MBBS, MD General Medicine, DM Medical Oncology), Umeed Daycare and Diagnostics offers a dedicated oncology day care service providing chemotherapy administration, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, supportive oncology care, cancer consultations, treatment monitoring and follow-up services in a safe and patient-friendly environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rasool highlighted that many cancer patients require repeated hospital visits during their treatment journey and often face difficulties related to travel and accessibility.

“Through Umeed Daycare and Diagnostics, our aim is to bring evidence-based, compassionate, and quality cancer care closer to home. We want patients to receive treatment with comfort and dignity while reducing the challenges faced by them and their families,” he said.

Along with oncology services, the centre is equipped with modern diagnostic facilities including advanced ultrasound imaging, digital X-ray services, fully automated laboratory investigations and other essential diagnostic services, helping patients access reliable healthcare services under one roof.

The facility will also provide multispeciality OPD services, bringing experienced consultants from various medical and surgical specialties to Anantnag for expert consultations and comprehensive patient care.

The centre will further focus on cancer screening programmes, early detection initiatives, awareness campaigns and community health activities, with the aim of promoting preventive healthcare.