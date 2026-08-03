Campaign calls for revival of Dogri language

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Senior Citizen Support Service Club, Chowadi, organised an awareness campaign to encourage greater use of the Dogri language at workplaces and promote a positive change in the attitude of parents and society towards the mother tongue. The programme brought together doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from various healthcare institutions at the club premises in Chowadi village.

Chairman of the club, Dr Kasturi Lal, stressed that the use of Dogri is steadily declining in homes, educational institutions and workplaces, calling for a sustained awareness campaign to preserve the language and the rich Dogra cultural heritage. Padma Shri SP Varma, the resource person, highlighted measures to revive Dogri through reforms in homes, schools and workplaces.

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The event was attended by Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent, SMGS Hospital; Dr Sanjay Arora, Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar; doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, besides club members Kailash Langer, Maj Gen SK Sharma, Dr Vijay Sharma, Prof HC Vaid, Prof BC Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Sanjeev Vaid, Ravinder Nath Sharma, Rajnesh Anand, Ashok Khajuria, Chaitanya Sharma, Pankaj Bhalla, Lalit Verma, Suresh Sambyal, Rakesh Sharma, Anil Gupta, Munish Sharma, Sanjay Rohmetra, Raman Gandotra, Anju Bansal and Vandna Maini. Maj Gen SK Sharma appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the attendees.

A major attraction was the staging of the Dogri play "Afsarai Di Dham", directed by Rajneesh Gupta, acclaimed director of the Dogri film Shah Shani. Adapted from Bhisham Sahni's celebrated Hindi story "Chief Ki Dawat", the play highlighted the plight of senior citizens. Mukesh Bakshi and Meera Tapasvi won praise for their performances, while Dr Meetu Meenia, Arun Sharma and Amanjit Verma also impressed the audience. The music by Yuvraj Gupta added depth to the presentation. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Vijay Sharma, Secretary of the club.