Cambridge Int’l School inaugurates skating rink

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Cambridge International School inaugurated its skating rink and a two-day Inter-School Roller Skating Championship 2026 in the loose bearing category, featuring Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 competitions.

G D Goenka Public School, Doon International School, Jodhamal Public School, APS Akhnoor, Tiger Pre-Primary School, Jesus Care Convent and Sacred Heart School participated in the championship.

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MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma was the chief guest, while Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Convenor, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, J&K, was the guest of honour. Chairman Vidhi Sharan Singh, Vice-Chairman Shivdev Singh Jamwal and Managing Director Renu Bangroo were also present.

Principal Pooja Chib and Vice-Principal Rajni Malhotra welcomed the dignitaries. The event was coordinated by Hritik Khullar, PET Sharma encouraged participants to pursue sporting excellence with discipline and determination.