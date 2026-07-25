Cambodia Job Scam Busted: EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Accused In Overseas Employment Fraud

Srinagar, July 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of the Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against an accused involved in an alleged overseas job fraud, exposing a racket in which a Kashmiri youth was allegedly lured to Cambodia on the false promise of lucrative employment before being forced into illegal online scam operations.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet has been filed in FIR No. 19/2026 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mohd Yaseen Rather, son of Nisar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kripalpora Payeen, Pattan, before the Court of the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class after completion of investigation.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that the accused had fraudulently promised the complainant a job as a Computer Operator in Cambodia with a monthly salary of ₹90,000. Trusting the offer, the complainant allegedly transferred lakhs of rupees into the bank account of the accused and also incurred significant expenses towards visa processing, travel arrangements and other related formalities.

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However, the promised employment allegedly turned out to be a fraud. Investigators said that after reaching Cambodia, the complainant was not provided the assured job and was instead forced to participate in online scamming activities, exposing him to exploitation and financial hardship.

The Economic Offences Wing stated that a thorough investigation established the allegations against the accused, following which sufficient evidence was collected and the chargesheet was presented before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent overseas employment offers and economic scams. Citizens have been advised to verify the authenticity of job offers before making any payments and to immediately report such incidents to the SSP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir.

The agency also appealed to victims of economic fraud to lodge complaints with the EOW Kashmir so that prompt legal action can be initiated against those involved in such offences.(KNC)