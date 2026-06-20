Calling temple offerings 'chanda' insult to Hindu sentiments: VHP

NEW DELHI, Jun 19 : The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said describing money offered by devotees in temples as "chanda" is an insult to Hindu sentiments and demanded action against those making allegations of theft of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that attempts were being made to defame Ayodhya and cast doubts on the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government would bring out the truth.

He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 88th birth anniversary of temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Shri Mani Ram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya.

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VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said people who have been raising "baseless and factless" allegations of donation theft over the past few days, without providing any evidence, should be served notices by the SIT.

"The SIT should also recommend strict action against such individuals for inciting Hindu sentiments and attempting to defame Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," Bansal said in a post on X, adding that the word "chanda" has no place in Hindu beliefs and traditions.

Bansal also urged people having any facts or evidence regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram temple to immediately submit them to the SIT to assist the investigation.

"The Hindu society is closely noting all such malicious and provocative statements. It will not spare any offender," he said.

An SIT probe is underway into allegations of misappropriation of donation money at the Ram temple.

Referring to the controversy earlier in the day, Adityanath said efforts were being made to "defame Ayodhya" and "raise questions about Shri Ram Janmabhoomi".

The probe follows allegations raised by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who on June 7 cited reports claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the temple were missing and urged courts to take cognisance of the matter.( PTI)